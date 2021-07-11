Djokovic Wins Wimbledon To Tie Federer And Nadal At 20 Grand Slam Titles
Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the final to win his sixth Wimbledon title. By winning the French Open and Wimbledon in 2021, Djokovic has also become the fifth man in the Open Era to complete the Channel Slam.
The Serb extended his record for most men's singles title at the Australian Open when he beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final to win his 9th title in Melbourne.
By winning the 2021 French Open, Djokovic became the only men's singles player in the Open Era to complete a Double Career Grand Slam — winning all four Grand Slams at least twice.
Djokovic is the undeniable favourite to win the US Open title, which he has won thrice, and thus become the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam.
Not only does Djokovic have a winning record against Federer, Murray and Nadal, he is also the only player to beat Nadal twice in the French Open. Nadal has won the French Open a record 13 times.
Djokovic is the only singles player to win all nine Masters titles at least twice. He is also tied with Nadal for most Masters titles with 36.
The Serb has won five ATP World Tour Finals titles, just one behind record holder Federer. Djokovic is the only player to hold all four Grand Slam titles and the ATP World Tour Finals title simultaneously.
With the Tokyo Olympics and US Open titles his to lose, Djokovic may just end up becoming the first men's singles player to complete the Golden Slam in a single year.