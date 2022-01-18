France Can Ban Unvaccinated Djokovic: What Next For Tennis Star?
Following his deportation from Australia after violating Covid-19 norms, Novak Djokovic can face an entry ban in France for Roland Garros.
The World no 1 returned to Belgrade with a large crowd welcoming back their hero with Serbian flags after Australian government cancelled his visa.
With a failed participation in the Australian Open, the ace player can now face the same repercussions, this time in France for the Roland Garros.
The French parliament on January 16 passed a law for Vaccine Pass, that mentions the vaccination status of an individual. This even applies to foreigners and elite sportspersons.
With mandatory vaccination required for entering France, the French Sports minister was quick to mention that an unvaccinated Djokovic would be barred from entering the country.
If the Serbian continues to remain unvaccinated, the French Open would be the second Grand Slam from which he could be barred from playing, after the Australian Open.