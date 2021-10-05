Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann And Giorgio Parisi Awarded 2021 Nobel Prize In Physics
While Manabe and Hasselmann were awarded the Nobel Prize for their work in climate science, Parisi won for "the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales".
Manabe, a senior meteorologist at Princeton University, showed how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere could lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth.
Hasselmann, a former Director of the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, devised a computer model which demonstrated that climate models can be reliable despite weather being unpredictable.
Parisi, a physicist from Sapienza Università di Roma, won for his research which will impact the development of complex physical systems like neuroscience, biology and machine learning.