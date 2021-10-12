Nobel Prize 2021: Maria Ressa, Abdulrazak Gurnah And David Card Among Winners
Syukuro Manabe
Manabe was one of three recipients of 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for "physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming".
Klaus Hasselmann
Hasselmann shared one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics with Manabe for "the physical modelling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming".
Giorgio Parisi
Italian Parisi was awarded half of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for "the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales".
Benjamin List
List (R) was awarded one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for "the development of asymmetric organocatalysis"
David MacMillan
MacMillan shared the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry with List for "the development of asymmetric organocatalysis".
David Julius
Julius was awarded half the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 for his "discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch".
Ardem Patapoutian
Patapoutian shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 for his "discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch".
Abdulrazak Gurnah
Zanzibarian author Gurnah was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature "his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents".
Maria Ressa
Journalist Maria Ressa was awarded half of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for her "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace".
Dmitry Muratov
Russian journalist Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Resa for his "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace".
David Card
Card was awarded half of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 for "his empirical contributions to labour economics".
Joshua Angrist
Angrist shared one half of The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 with Guido Imbens "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships."
Guido Imbens
Imbens shared one half of The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 with Joshu Angrist "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships."