Zomato And Swiggy Hike Platform Fee By 20% In Key Markets
Food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy have raised the platform fee they charge customers to Rs 6 per order in key markets such as Bengaluru and Delhi.
This marks a 20% increase from the previous fee of Rs 5 per order in these markets.
The platform fee is distinct from other charges like GST, delivery fees, and restaurant charges. Customers must pay this fee regardless of any memberships like Swiggy One or Zomato Gold.
While a Rs 1 increase may seem minor to most online orderers, it significantly boosts revenue for Swiggy and Zomato, which handle millions of orders daily.
This isn’t the first time these companies have increased platform fees. Swiggy introduced platform fees in 2023, and Zomato followed suit, starting with Rs 2 per order.
