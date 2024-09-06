YouTube Expands Restrictions On Harmful Fitness And Body Image Content For Teens
YouTube has announced that it will begin restricting teens' exposure to videos that promote or idealise specific fitness levels or physical appearances.
This safeguard, initially introduced in the U.S. last year, is now being expanded globally for teen users.
The move follows years of criticism, with concerns that YouTube's platform may negatively impact teens by exposing them to content that could promote eating disorders.
The restricted content includes videos that compare physical features, glorify particular body types, fitness levels, or weight.
Additionally, YouTube will limit access to videos featuring “social aggression,” such as non-contact fights and intimidation.
YouTube acknowledged that while individual videos may not be harmful, repeated exposure to such content could be problematic for teens. To address this, the platform will limit recommendations of these videos.
