X’s Community Notes Rarely Visible In South Asian Languages, Study Finds
Fewer than 40% of Community Notes in South Asian languages on X are visible, compared to over 65% in English, says a Centre for the Study of Organised Hate (CSOH) study.
The low success rate is due to poor note quality and fewer reviewers, CSOH says, which allows misinformation in regional languages to spread unchecked—widening the information gap between English-speaking users and others.
Community Notes is X’s crowdsourced fact-checking tool that adds context to misleading posts. Notes are published only if rated over 40% “helpful” or pass a “bridging” test, which CSOH calls arbitrary and biased.
Though South Asians make up over 4.9% of X’s users, only 0.094% of 1.85 million notes were in regional languages. Adoption has been limited by strict eligibility rules, English-only interfaces, and delayed rollout.
During political events, note activity rose by 30%, with 46% of regional language notes focused on politics and 4.5% containing harmful or divisive content.
The study also noted that some notes reflected partisan bias, misrepresented hate speech as context, or promoted political narratives under the guise of fact-checking.
Poll Body Eases Voter List Rules In Bihar, Documents Can Be Given Later