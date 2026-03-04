Why The UK Is Suspending Study Visas For Nationals From Four Countries
The UK government will block student visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan, using what it called an “emergency brake” to reduce rising asylum claims from people entering through legal visa routes.
The policy will take effect on March 26, and Britain will also halt work visas for Afghans, saying asylum claims from Afghan workers have recently exceeded the number of work visas issued.
"Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused," interior minister Shabana Mahmood said in a statement. "That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity."
Asylum is protection given to people fleeing persecution or danger in their home country. Officials said asylum applications from students of the four countries increased more than fivefold between 2021 and 2025, prompting the government to tighten visa rules.
According to the government, asylum claims made after entering on legal visas have more than tripled since 2021, accounting for 39% of roughly 100,000 applications last year.
What Is Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq And Why Has Pakistan Launched Strikes In Afghanistan?