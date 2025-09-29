Why Spotify Has Removed 75 Million AI-Generated Songs
Spotify said it removed 75 million spam tracks in the past year, nearly matching its actual catalogue of 100 million songs, as AI tools fuel a surge in fake music.
Spotify has recently updated its AI policy to clearly label AI-made music, curb spam, and ban unauthorized voice cloning on the platform.
The company will adopt the DDEX standard to label AI use in music credits and roll out a new spam filter. Under DDEX, labels and distributors must disclose how AI was used — whether for vocals, instrumentation, or post-production
As part of the update, Spotify clarified that unauthorized AI voice clones, deepfakes, and vocal impersonations are strictly prohibited and will be removed from the platform.
The company said spam tracks were flagged either before upload through its filtering system or removed later after being identified as illicit.
It said AI tools have fueled spam content like impersonations, ultra-short tracks, and mass uploads ranging from meditation instrumentals to copies of famous artists.
“This change is about strengthening trust across the platform,” said the company. “It’s not about punishing artists who use AI responsibly or down ranking tracks for disclosing information about how they were made.”
