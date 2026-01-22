Why Apps That Help Avoid U.S. Products Are Topping Denmark’s App Charts
European consumers, especially in Denmark and Greenland, are boycotting U.S. products after Trump’s comments about taking control of Greenland.
Two mobile apps, NonUSA and Made O’Meter, designed to allow users to boycott American products in their everyday lives. The users have to scan the barcodes to view the product’s origin information on their phone and suggest local alternatives.
These app have surged into the top 10 of the Danish App Store and Google Play. NonUSA became the No. 1 app, jumping from No. 441 earlier this month, while Made O’Meter reached No. 5, according to Techcrunch.
Downloads of these apps increased by about 867% in one week, driven by the boycott movement. The boycott also includes canceling U.S. vacations and subscriptions to American streaming services like Netflix.
This trend is strongest in Nordic countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland.
