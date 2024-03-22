Which Companies Donated The Most To BJP Through Electoral Bonds?
The Election Commission of India, on Thursday, unveiled fresh data revealing the primary contributors to the ruling party through electoral bonds, the political financing method that has now been prohibited.
According to recently released data, the Megha group of companies, headquartered in Hyderabad, emerged as the largest contributor to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) between April 2019 and January 2024, with a donation of Rs 664 crore.
Following closely behind were entities associated with the Reliance Group, led by Mukesh Ambani, such as Qwik Supply Chain, contributing Rs 545 crore.
In the hierarchy of contributors, the Keventers group secured the third position by providing nearly Rs 352 crore in electoral bonds to the BJP, trailed by the Aditya Birla group with Rs 285 crore and the Bharti Airtel group with Rs 236.4 crore.
These donations amounted to almost Rs 2,082 crore, representing over a third of the total Rs 6,060 crore worth of bonds redeemed by the BJP during the available data period from April 2019 to January 2024.