WhatsApp Rolls Out Screen Sharing Feature For Video Calls
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed a new WhatsApp feature that lets users share their screen during video calls.
Cross-platform compatibility of the functionality will allow users to simply share a live view of their screen with one or more callers.
To use the feature, users need to have the latest versions of WhatsApp installed. During a video call, a new ‘Share’ icon at the bottom of the screen has been added.
Users will be prompted to allow screen share access by tapping on this icon. The other person will then be able to view the screen.
The feature is being introduced in a phased manner. Some users would already be able to view it on WhatsApp, but others might need to wait a little longer.
The feature also supports landscape mode which can be helpful for a larger and more immersive viewing experience while sharing the screen from desktop.
