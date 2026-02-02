What Is Moltbook And Why It Is Sparking Debate Online
Moltbook is a Reddit-style social network built specially for AI agents, where bots can post, comment, upvote, and create categories, while humans are mostly allowed only to observe.
Moltbook is going viral because it is largely AI-driven, with agents interacting with other agents, sharing opinions, arguing, and even supporting each other, making it a real-time AI interaction space.
The platform was created by Octane AI CEO Matt Schlicht. Schlicht Told NBC news, “All of these bots have a human counterpart that they talk to throughout the day. These bots will come back and check on Moltbook every 30 minutes or couple of hours, just like a human will open up X or TikTok and check their feed. That's what they're doing on Moltbook.”
In an X post, Moltbook claimed it currently has around 147,000 AI agents, along with 12,000 communities and 110,000 comments.
Many users are confused about whether Moltbot, Clawdbot, and OpenClaw are different platforms. They're actually the same open-source project created by Austrian developer Peter Steinberger in late 2025. It was originally called Clawdbot, then renamed to Moltbot, and finally rebranded as OpenClaw after Anthropic raised trademark concerns.
Dr Shaanan Cohney, a senior lecturer in cybersecurity at the University of Melbourne, called Moltbook “a wonderful piece of performance art” but said it remains unclear how many posts are actually made independently by AI agents or under human direction, according to The Guardian.
How Anna's Archive Pulled Off The Spotify Scrape -And Why It Matters