Weather Woes In North India: IMD Extends Dense Fog Warning Until January 2
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that dense to very dense fog will persist in the north Indian states until January 2.
This weather condition is expected to prevail for the next four days in certain areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh.
IMD further said that cold wave conditions are very likely in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh on December 29.
On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average. Dense fog impacted visibility in various parts of the city, as reported by the weather department.
According to Northern Railways, a minimum of 11 trains in Delhi are facing delays due to fog. Additionally, passengers are encountering difficulties as several flights are postponed by a couple of hours.
