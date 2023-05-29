Wrestlers Say 'Will Resume Satyagraha' After Police Intervention At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police, on Sunday, cleared up the protest site at Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia had been protesting for more than a month.
Prior to this, the police also detained the wrestlers as they attempted to march towards the new parliament building, which was being inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday.
The visuals of the world champions being shoved, pushed and dragged into buses, were shared by various media outlets.
Delhi police also lodged FIRs against the protesting wrestlers for the violation of law and order.
After their release the wrestlers said they would resume their ‘satyagrah’ against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.
Expressing disappointment, Malikkh tweeted, “It takes seven days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted the wrestlers and it didn't even take seven hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting.”
