Vikatan Website Ban Over Modi-Trump Cartoon Revoked by Madras HC
The Madras High Court on Thursday, March 6, directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to lift the ban on the Vikatan website.
The site had been blocked on February 15 after publishing a cartoon depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his hands chained before former US President Donald Trump.
Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, while ruling on the matter, instructed Vikatan to temporarily take down the page featuring the cartoon. The court observed that the illustration did not threaten the country’s sovereignty.
Senior advocate Vijay Narayan, representing Vikatan, argued that the Union government had not disclosed the identity of the complainant.
ASG ARL Sundaresan argued that the cartoon could affect India-US relations and noted that an I&B Ministry committee recommended unblocking the site if the cartoon was removed.
After hearing both sides, the court ruled that the website should remain accessible while the matter is resolved. It ordered Vikatan to temporarily remove the cartoon and instructed the Ministry to lift the website’s blockade.
Following the ruling, Vikatan promptly issued a statement confirming the cartoon’s removal in compliance with the court's directive.
