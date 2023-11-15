Users Can Now Remove Threads Account Without Deleting Linked Instagram
Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced that users can now delete their Threads account while keeping the linked Instagram account.
Previously, once a user linked their Instagram account to Threads, it was impossible to remove it without also deleting the Instagram account.
This action is irreversible. After deletion, the Threads posts and replies will be hidden, and within 30 days, they will be permanently removed. The Instagram account will remain unaffected and operate normally.
Explaining the process of deletion, Mosseri in his Threads post elaborated, "To delete your Threads profile, visit Settings → Account → Delete or Deactivate Profile, then select delete."
In October, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, revealed that three months after its July launch, the app had garnered approximately 100 million monthly users, marking a decline of more than fifty percent.
