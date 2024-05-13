US Schools To Embrace AI Solutions For Gun Detection As Companies Lobby For State Funds
Kansas, in the US, may soon provide grants of up to $5 million to schools for installing surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence systems capable of detecting individuals carrying firearms, AP reported.
For this, the governor must approve expenditures, and schools need to meet specific criteria. The AI software must be patented, comply with security standards, be used in 30 states, and identify firearm classifications with many permutations.
Currently, a firm named ZeroEyes, founded by military veterans after the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, is the only one meeting all the criteria.
ZeroEyes employs AI in conjunction with surveillance cameras to detect visible firearms. Subsequently, it sends an alert to a continuously staffed operations centre, consisting of former law enforcement officers and military veterans.
Missouri joined the ranks on Friday, passing legislation akin to Kansas, providing $2.5 million in matching grants for schools to acquire firearms detection software.
