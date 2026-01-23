U.S. Leaves WHO, Rejects Observer Role and Rejoining Plans
The United States has officially withdrawn from the World Health Organization after completing a one-year notice period on Jan 22.
The decision follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office in 2025, citing WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. government said it has no plans to rejoin the WHO or participate in any observer capacity. Under U.S. law, Washington will now work directly with individual countries on public health and disease surveillance instead of through the WHO.
The Department of Health and Human Services said the U.S. has ended all funding to the World Health Organization and is disputing claims that it must pay about $260 million in outstanding dues.
The U.S. flag was removed from outside WHO headquarters in Geneva, symbolising the formal exit. The WHO confirmed that the U.S. has not paid its membership fees for 2024 and 2025, an issue set to be discussed by its executive board in February.
The U.S. exit has triggered a financial crisis at the WHO, leading to budget cuts and staff layoffs, with experts warning it could weaken global responses to future health emergencies.
