Personal Taxes To Agriculture: Highlights Of Budget Announced By Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several key measures in the Union Budget on Wednesday.
The most important announcement was the relief for taxpayers with no taxation on income of up to ₹ 7 lakh a year.
Sitharaman announced a capital investment outlay increase of 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore. This marks an increase of the outlay by threefold since 2019-2020.
A capital outlay of Rs. 2.4 lakh crore was provided for the Railways.
Fifty additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advanced landing grounds are to be revived for improved regional air connectivity, Sitharaman said in her speech.
Among key announcements in health was a mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Anemia by 2047 and 157 new nursing colleges.
Sitharaman also announced an Agriculture Accelarator Fund to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.
In a bid to boost tourism, the "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative was also announced by Sitharaman.
The budget also included plans for a National Digital Library for children and adolescents to make available books across languages and levels, with device-agnostic accessibility.
