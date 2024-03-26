UN Security Council Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza; US Abstains
After over five months of conflict, the UN Security Council made its first-ever demand for an immediate ceasefire on Monday. This came after the United States, previously vetoing similar drafts, abstained this time.
The resolution received notable applause from the typically reserved Security Council, with all other 14 members voting in favour. The resolution specifically calls for a ceasefire during the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Additionally, it urges the ceasefire to pave the way for a long-lasting and sustainable peace, while also demanding the release of hostages taken by Hamas and other militants on October 7.
At the eleventh hour, Russia raised objections to removing the term "permanent" from the ceasefire agreement, prompting a vote that ultimately did not pass.
The resolution that succeeded was co-authored partially by Algeria, currently representing the Arab bloc on the Security Council, and involved a range of countries, including Slovenia and Switzerland.
The United States has used its veto power to block three draft resolutions in the council regarding the conflict in Gaza. Additionally, it has abstained twice before, enabling the council to pass resolutions aimed at increasing aid to Gaza.
