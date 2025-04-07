UN Report Warns AI Growth May Deepen Global Inequality
Artificial intelligence is expected to hit a $4.8 trillion market value by 2033, similar to the size of Germany’s economy, according to a new UNCTAD report.
The U.N. agency said AI could boost productivity and speed up digital transformation. But it warned that the benefits are not equally shared.
AI may impact 40% of jobs globally, raising concerns about automation and job loss. The report said AI’s economic gains remain "highly concentrated" among a few players.
UNCTAD pointed out global inequalities, noting that 40% of corporate AI R&D spending comes from just 100 companies — mostly based in the U.S. and China.
Tech giants like Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft, which are leading the AI race, have market values that rival the GDP of the entire African continent.
This concentration of power, both nationally and corporately, could deepen existing digital divides. UNCTAD warned that 118 countries — mainly from the Global South — are not part of key AI governance talks.
