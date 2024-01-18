UN Chief Criticises Tech Giants For AI Profit Drive; Calls For Swift Risk Mitigation
The chief of the United Nations has cautioned that major technology firms are aggressively seeking profits from artificial intelligence, emphasising the immediate need for action to address the risks arising from this rapidly expanding sector.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly criticised technology multinationals during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. He emphasised that each advancement in generative AI heightened the risk of unforeseen consequences.
Guterres drew parallels between the risks associated with AI and those posed by the climate crisis, saying that the international community lacks strategies to address both challenges.
Speaking at the WEF event, the UN head urged tech industry representatives in the audience to collaborate with governments in establishing safeguards for AI.
He said, “We need governments urgently to work with tech companies on risk management frameworks for current AI development; and on monitoring and mitigating future harms.”
Guterres also mentioned that the UN's advisory body on AI has already made preliminary recommendations on AI governance that tap the benefits of the new technology, while mitigating its risks.
AI Masters Geometry Challenges, Comparable To Human Performance In Olympiad