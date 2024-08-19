UK To Recognise Extreme Misogyny As Extremism, Home Secretary Announces
The UK government has unveiled plans to address extreme misogyny as a form of extremism, with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper initiating a review of the country's counter-extremism strategy.
This initiative is designed to combat the rising threat of ideologies that incite hatred towards women, as part of a broader effort to tackle harmful extremism.
Cooper expressed deep concern over the increasing presence of extremism in the UK, both online and offline, warning that it poses a threat to the very foundations of communities and democratic values.
The review will also investigate the causes and processes of young people's radicalisation.
The findings will contribute to the development of a new counter-extremism strategy, which was pledged in Labour's manifesto. The Home Office has stated that the strategy will "respond to the growing and changing patterns" of extremism across the UK.
The review is expected to be completed by October and is one of several policy reviews Labour has initiated since coming to power in July.
