Twitter To Revoke Legacy Verified Twitter Badges From April. What Does This Mean?
Twitter announced that starting from April 1, it will begin removing legacy verified program and legacy verified checkmarks from user accounts, on Friday.
To keep their blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals and organisations must sign up for Twitter Blue, the announcement said.
This means only users who are paying for Twitter Blue, costing $8 (Rs 658) per month via web and $11 (Rs 904) per month, through in-app payment, will have verified blue check-marks.
Legacy verified accounts on Twitter are those that had been verified through the previous system, which verified notable users like politicians, celebrities and journalists.
Twitter Blue was one of the earliest policy changes by Musk, after he described Twitter's old system of verification as "corrupt" shortly after taking over last year.
