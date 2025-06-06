Trump Vs Musk: What Caused The Public Fallout Between Former Allies?
The rift between Donald Trump and Elon Musk escalated publicly this week, marked by personal jabs, political threats, and a sharp financial hit to Tesla.
Their partnership had begun in July 2024, when Musk backed Trump after an assassination attempt and later took on an unpaid advisory role in the new administration.
He became the face of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), pushing cost-cutting measures.
The fallout erupted on June 5, when Trump accused Musk of undermining a bill that scrapped electric vehicle tax credits—impacting Tesla’s interests.
Musk denied being consulted on the bill and claimed it was rushed through Congress.
The dispute turned personal after Musk alluded to Trump’s alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein, prompting Trump to threaten cuts to federal contracts and subsidies for Musk’s companies.
KiranaPro Grocery App Suffers Breach, Sensitive Customer Data At Risk
Click here