Trump Signs Order to Dismantle US Education Department
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to dismantle the US Education Department.
The move fulfills a long-standing goal of conservatives who want states to control schools without federal oversight.
Trump blamed the department for "breath-taking failures" and vowed to return its funds to individual states.
Created in 1979, the agency cannot be closed without Congress but may lose funding and staff under Trump's order.
The decision is part of Trump's broader effort to overhaul the government with the help of tech billionaire Elon Musk.
Trump argues the move will cut costs and improve education, claiming US schools lag behind those in Europe and China.
DIY Fraud: How Fake Aadhaar And PAN Are Sold Like Fast Food
Click here