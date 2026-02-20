Trump Announces $10B Peace Fund At Board Of Peace, Issues Iran Warning
U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Thursday, during the inaugural meeting of the newly formed Board of Peace, described it as the “most consequential board” ever assembled and announced a major financial commitment from the United States.
He confirmed that the “The United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace. Trump argued that investing in peace is far less costly than war.
He linked peace in the Middle East to U.S. military actions, stating that B-2 bombers had “decimated Iran’s nuclear potential.” He added, “They cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they’ve been told that strongly.” He further said, “Now we have to take it a step further — or maybe not. You’ll be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”
Speaking on Gaza Trump said, “The war in Gaza is over. It’s over,” and said Hamas is expected to surrender weapons, warning, “If they don’t they will be very harshly met.” He added, “There’s no other option besides the decommissioning of weapons in Gaza for reconstruction to begin.”
He added that, “The cease-fire was held and every last remaining hostage both living and dead was returned… we got them back. We got the living back… and they dug and dug… and we have all 28 of them. Living and dead.”
President Donald Trump said he intervened to stop tensions between India and Pakistan, stating, “That war was raging. Planes were being shot down.” He warned both sides, “I’m not doing trade deals with you guys if you don’t settle this up,” and threatened “200% tariffs.” He added, “We solved that deal in two or three days.”
He further announced that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have contributed more than $7 billion (₹63,687 crore) toward the Gaza relief package.
What Is Trump’s Board Of Peace And Which Countries Have Joined So Far?