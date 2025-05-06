Travis Head’s Uber Ad Stays As Delhi HC Dismisses RCB’s Plea
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to give interim relief to IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in its case against an Uber Moto ad said to mock the team.
Interim injunction was denied by Justice Saurabh Banerjee, who found no reason to interfere with the ad at this stage.
The ad in question, titled Baddies in Bengaluru, shows Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad player Travis Head riding an Uber Moto in Bengaluru.
He enters a stadium where a board reads ‘Bengaluru vs Hyderabad’, and spray-paints ‘Royally Challenged’ over ‘Bengaluru’.
RCB’s lawyer, Shwetasree Majumder, claimed the ad damages the team’s image and turns it into a joke.
Uber’s lawyer, Saikrishna Rajagopal, countered by saying the viewers' sense of humour had been underestimated.
