After UK and US, New Zealand Bans TikTok On Govt Devices
New Zealand is planning to ban Tiktok on devices with access to parliamentary network by the end of March over cybersecurity concerns.
Tiktok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been under scanner over allegations that the data from it could be used by the Chinese government.
Earlier, US, UK, Canada and the European Union also imposed similar bans on TikTok.
According to reports, Tiktok has stated that the Biden administration has threatened to ban TikTok nationwide if its Chinese owner does not sell its stake in the company.
“We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok, and our millions of users in the UK, play no part,” a spokesperson of TikTok was quoted as saying by Reuters after UK banned TikTok from official devices on Thursday.
