The Intercept, Raw Story And AlterNet Sue OpenAI And Microsoft Over Copyright Concerns
The Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet have sued OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement.
The three media outlets filed separate lawsuits in the Southern District of New York alleging the removal of author, title, and other copyright information while training AI models.
As per the plaintiffs, if ChatGPT was trained on content containing copyrighted information, the chatbot "would have learned to communicate that information when providing responses".
The lawsuit filed by Raw Story and AlterNet extends to assert that OpenAI and Microsoft were aware that ChatGPT might experience reduced popularity and generate lower revenue if users perceived that its responses infringed upon third-party copyrights.
The lawsuit asks for atleast $2500 in damages for each time their one of the stories is used by ChatGPT. However, OpenAI and Microsoft are not the sole targets of copyright litigation in this field.
Getty Images is also suing Stability AI for using its copyrighted images in model training, while Anthropic is facing a lawsuit from Universal Music Group for allegedly distributing and recreating lyrics without proper attribution.
