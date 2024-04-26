Ten Indian Support Staff From Russian Military Safely Returned Home, Confirms MEA
Ten Indian nationals working as support staff with the Russian military have been released and have returned to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.
Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that New Delhi has been urging Russia to facilitate the repatriation of all other individuals holding comparable roles within the country's military.
Following the tragic loss of two Indian support staff members serving with the Russian military, India issued a call last month urging its citizens to refrain from endangering their lives by accepting such positions.
Jaiswal emphasised that India is diligently addressing the situation concerning all Indian personnel engaged with the Russian military across different echelons.
"We have been assured by the Russian side that the other Indians who are there, will also be released and will return home. We are working out those details," he added.
Reportedly, around 200 Indian nationals were recruited since last year to work as support with the Russian military.
