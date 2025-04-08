Telangana Govt Approaches HC Against AI Content in Kancha Gachibowli Land Row
The Telangana government has asked the High Court to act against AI-generated content it claims is spreading false information about 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli.
During a hearing on PILs challenging the state’s now-stalled land auction — stayed by the Supreme Court — the Government Pleader said fake AI videos were damaging the state’s image.
Officials said the content, made using AI tools, misled the public and was widely shared, even by celebrities who believed it to be real.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called the videos dangerous, ordered a probe, and directed officials to upgrade the cybercrime unit with advanced tools to tackle AI-driven misinformation.
The issue has escalated amid public outrage over tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli. Locals and activists say large green patches are being cleared for construction without proper clearances.
AI Image Of Wildlife And Bulldozers Falsely Shared As Hyderabad Deforestation
