Surrender, Arrest, Rally: How Did April 4 Unfold For Trump?
Former US President Donald Trump appeared before the New York state court, on Tuesday, on 34 felony charges.
Trump surrendered and was placed under arrest, on the same day, prior to appearing before the court.
Although Trump was not handcuffed nor sent behind the bars, but when someone is fingerprinted and processed by officials, that person is considered under arrest.
The charges were levelled against the payments his attorney made to an adult movie actor shortly before the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty of all the charges.
Prosecutors alleged that Trump sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election through a hush money scheme with payments made to the women who claimed she had extramarital affairs with Trump.
After the hearing, Trump flew back to Florida, where he addressed his supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In the rally, he previewed how he intends to fight against the charges politically as he runs for the US President in 2024.
