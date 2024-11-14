Sunita Williams Sets the Record Straight on Health Rumors, Highlights Fitness Regimen on ISS
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams recently addressed speculation regarding her health while aboard the International Space Station (ISS), dismissing claims made by media outlets about her wellbeing.
In response to reports suggesting she appeared "gaunt" due to her extended stay in space, Williams clarified her condition during a video interview on November 12, stating that her weight has remained stable since arriving in orbit.
Williams, the commander of Expedition 72 aboard the ISS, publicly responded to concerns about her health, explaining that any physical changes in her appearance are due to her rigorous exercise regimen, not deteriorating health.
Like all astronauts on long-term missions, she follows an intense workout routine to combat muscle and bone density loss caused by prolonged exposure to microgravity.
Her exercises include running on a treadmill, cycling, and weightlifting, which have contributed to increased muscle mass, particularly in her thighs and glutes, while her overall weight remains unchanged.
In light of the media coverage and internal concerns, NASA has reiterated that the health of its astronauts is a top priority.
