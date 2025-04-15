Study Flags Forest Fire Threat in Nearly Half of Goa's Green Cover
A new study has found that nearly 44% of Goa’s forests are very highly prone to fires. Another 21% are highly susceptible, and 15% face a moderate risk.
The study was conducted by ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute and published in the Journal of Environmental Management in March.
Researchers used machine learning to map fire risk, analysing past fires and factors like forest density, proximity to roads and settlements, elevation, slope, sunlight, temperature, and vegetation health.
They found that open and moderately dense forests are more likely to catch fire. Forests near roads and settlements are at higher risk — often due to cigarette butts or roadside cooking by travellers.
Lack of rain before or after the monsoon increases fire risk. It affects moisture, temperature, and vegetation health, all of which play a role in forest fire vulnerability.
South and west-facing slopes, which get more sunlight, are more fire-prone. In contrast, higher elevation areas and steeper slopes are generally safer.
