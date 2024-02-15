State-Backed Hackers From Russia, China, Iran Exploiting OpenAI Tools: Microsoft Report
According to a report by Microsoft, state-backed hackers from Russia, China, and Iran have been using tools from the Microsoft-backed OpenAI to enhance their skills and deceive their targets.
In its report, Microsoft stated that it monitored hacking groups associated with Russian military intelligence, Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and the governments of China and North Korea.
These groups were observed attempting to refine their hacking campaigns by leveraging large language models.
The company announced the discovery while implementing a comprehensive prohibition on the utilisation of its AI products by state-sponsored hacking groups.
OpenAI and Microsoft characterised the hackers' utilisation of their AI tools as "early-stage" and "incremental,'' without achieving any significant advancements.
