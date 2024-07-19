SC Directs Anonymised Release Of NEET UG 2024 Results; CBI Makes 4 Arrests In Patna
The Supreme Court addressed a series of pleas related to the NEET UG 2024 paper leak case on Thursday.
The bench instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the NEET UG 2024 examination results on their website, ensuring candidates' anonymity by masking identities city-wise and centre-wise.
The Supreme Court has ordered the NTA to release the NEET UG 2024 results by 12 noon on July 20, 2024.
Chief Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the confirmed leaks in Patna and Hazaribagh during the hearing and emphasised the necessity of determining whether the breach was more widespread.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested four undergraduate students from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak.
All four, members of the institute’s 2021 MBBS batch, allegedly assisted in solving the leaked question paper.
