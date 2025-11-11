Red Fort Blast Leaves 13 Dead, Ukraine and US Extend Support to India
At least thirteen people were killed and several others injured in a car blast outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10. The station has been shut, and the Red Fort will remain closed to visitors for the next three days.
An investigation is ongoing, with multiple agencies at the scene. The white Hyundai i20, which reportedly had been parked in the area for hours before the blast, has been identified as the vehicle involved.
According to officials, the injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, located a few kilometres away. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have reviewed the situation, though the cause of the explosion remains unknown.
Messages of grief and solidarity poured in from India and abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said, “Ukraine shares the grief of the people and government of India following a tragic explosion in the heart of New Delhi that claimed lives and injured many. ”
The United States expressed condolences, saying its “hearts are with those affected” and offering prayers for the injured and the families of the deceased.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief over the Red Fort car explosion, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called the Red Fort explosion “extremely alarming” and urged a thorough investigation into its cause and any possible larger conspiracy.