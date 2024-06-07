Rahul Gandhi Blames Modi, Shah For 'Share Market Scam’. What Did They Advise?
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, attributing a Rs 30 lakh crore market crash on the day the Lok Sabha election results were announced to their unsolicited advice to investors.
Asking why did the Prime Minister and the Home Minister “give investment advice to people”, he demanded a JPC probe, which should look into the role of Modi, Shah and those who carried out the exit polls.
In an interview with a business daily, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted record highs for the stock markets on June 4, 2024, citing his government's pro-market reforms and a transparent financial ecosystem.
He expressed confidence that both the BJP's Lok Sabha seats and the stock market would reach new records on that date.
In a TV interview, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also advised investors to buy before June 4, predicting a significant market surge.
He said, “The market is expected to shoot up as Modi government is set to form a stable government with a ‘400 paar’ mandate.”
