PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 100 Million Followers On Instagram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cross 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to reach the mark.
Modi joined the Meta-owned platform in 2014, the same year the National Democratic Alliance won a landslide victory in the Indian general election with 336 seats, and he was sworn in as Prime Minister.
U.S. President Donald Trump ranks second with 43.2 million followers. He is followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million. Brazil’s President has 14.4 million followers, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands at 11.6 million.
Among Indian leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ranks second after Modi with 16.1 million followers. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi follows with around 12.6 million followers.
Modi also held the highest approval rating among selected global leaders, as of December 2025. According to Statista, he recorded a 70 per cent approval rating, placing him at the top compared to other world leaders surveyed.
