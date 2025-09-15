Penske Media Sues Google for Using Articles in AI Overviews
Penske Media, the parent company of Rolling Stone and Billboard, has sued Google, accusing it of using its journalism in AI-generated summaries without consent.
The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., claims Google’s “AI Overviews” lift content from its sites and reduce traffic, hurting both advertising and subscription revenue.
Penske, a family-owned media conglomerate led by Jay Penske, draws 120 million monthly online visitors. It alleged that Google only includes publishers in search results if it can also use their work in AI summaries.
“We have a responsibility to proactively fight for the future of digital media and preserve its integrity—all of which is threatened by Google’s current actions,” Penske said in a statement.
The suit argued that without this leverage, Google would be forced to pay publishers to republish content or train AI systems. It cited a federal court’s finding that Google controls nearly 90% of the U.S. search market.
Penske also claimed that 20% of Google searches linked to its sites now display AI Overviews, a figure expected to rise, and noted its affiliate revenue has dropped by more than a third since its peak in 2024.
Google defended AI Overviews, saying the tool makes Search “more helpful” and creates new opportunities for publishers. Spokesperson Jose Castaneda called Penske’s claims “meritless” and vowed to fight the lawsuit
Albania Appoints Al Minister Diella to Oversee Tenders, Tackle Corruption