Parliamentary Panel Flags MGNREGA Wage Delays, Calls for Timely Reforms
A parliamentary panel has flagged delays in MGNREGA wage payments and called for urgent reforms. It urged timely fund allocation, higher pensions, and stronger social security to ease financial distress among rural workers.
The Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in its eighth report tabled on Thursday, noted that wage delays continue to impact lakhs of workers reliant on the scheme.
It slammed the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) for frequent offline failures, worsened by poor rural connectivity, and urged a stable offline mode to prevent wage denials.
Despite digital advancements, workers still face long wage delays. The report urged the government to fix systemic issues and ensure timely payments.
The committee also raised concerns over falling MGNREGA budgets and rising job demand. It recommended revising wages to match inflation and strengthening grievance redressal to safeguard workers’ rights.
Digital Divide and Corruption: How MGNREGA Fails Bihar’s Rural Workers