Over 75% of Women Feel Unsafe on Delhi Buses After Dark: Greenpeace Report
In its latest report, ‘Riding the Justice Route,’ Greenpeace India, a non-governmental organisation, found that over 75% of women feel unsafe commuting on Delhi buses after dark.
This is despite the city government’s fare-free bus travel scheme crossing the milestone of 100 crore ‘pink’ tickets issued to women.
The report highlights that 75% of surveyed women have experienced significant savings through the 'Pink Ticket' scheme, with many redirecting the funds towards household needs, emergencies, and healthcare expenses.
Moreover, 25% of respondents reported an increase in their use of public buses, with many women who previously avoided buses becoming regular riders since the scheme’s launch in October 2019.
As per the report, the women also noted that incidents of harassment are common, particularly in overcrowded buses.
Under the ‘Pink Ticket’ scheme, women can travel for free on Delhi’s public buses, though they retain the option to purchase tickets if they prefer.
Govt Sounds Alarm on Fraudulent Payment Platforms Linked to Money Laundering