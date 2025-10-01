OpenAI Launches Sora 2 and New Social App With AI-Generated Cameos
OpenAI has launched Sora 2, its next-generation audio and video generator, along with a new social app called Sora. The app, now invite-only, lets users create and share AI videos on a TikTok-style feed.
OpenAI wrote in the blog post, “Sora 2 and the Sora app combine cutting-edge video generation with a new way to create together, and we’ve made sure safety is built in from the very start.”
According to OpenAI, Sora 2 follows the laws of physics better than earlier models, showing natural outcomes like basketballs bouncing off the backboard.
The app’s standout feature, “cameos,” allows users to upload a one-time video and audio recording to verify their likeness. They can then insert themselves into AI-generated scenes or share access with friends to appear together
The Sora iOS app is available in the U.S. and Canada, with global expansion planned. While still invite-only, ChatGPT Pro users will be able to test the Sora 2 Pro model without needing an invite.
Videos created on Sora appear in a short-form feed, similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels. Recommendations are based on user activity, IP-based location, post engagement, and optionally ChatGPT conversation history.
OpenAI says the app will be free at launch, with charges only for extra video generation during peak demand. But experts warn about safety risks, including the misuse of likenesses for non-consensual or harmful AI-generated videos.
