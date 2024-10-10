OpenAI Highlights Rising Use Of AI In Election Manipulation In Latest Findings
OpenAI is increasingly becoming the platform of choice for cyber actors aiming to influence democratic elections worldwide.
In a 54-page report released on Wednesday, the creator of ChatGPT revealed that it has disrupted "more than 20 operations and deceptive networks globally that attempted to exploit our models".
The threats included AI-generated articles on websites and social media posts from fake accounts.
According to the report, this year, OpenAI has prevented individuals from using ChatGPT to generate election-related content in the U.S., Rwanda, India, and the European Union.
One example highlighted in the report involved an Iranian propaganda effort that operated fake English-language news websites, which falsely represented various American political perspectives.
Additionally, OpenAI reported an operation connected to individuals in Rwanda that created partisan posts on X in support of the Patriotic Front, the authoritarian party that has governed Rwanda since the country’s genocide in the early 1990s.
