OpenAI Counters Musk's Lawsuit, Denounces Claims As 'Frivolous'
OpenAI has criticised Elon Musk's legal action against the company in a court document, characterising the claims made by the Tesla CEO as "frivolous" and solely aimed at furthering his own business agenda.
The response to Musk's lawsuit claims that OpenAI didn't break its promise to help humanity, as Musk alleged.
OpenAI contended that it never violated what Musk refers to as its "Founding Agreement," asserting that no such agreement was ever established.
For weeks, OpenAI and Musk have been exchanging accusations, intensifying a longstanding conflict between the both.
They co-founded the nonprofit in 2015, but disagreements over the company's direction and control caused Musk to depart three years later. As OpenAI gained prominence with products like ChatGPT and DALL-E, tensions between Musk and Altman escalated.
