'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay
Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, on Stranger Things came out as gay on TikTok video on Thursday.
The actor posted a video on TikTok with the text, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was we know."
Schnapp lip syncs to a voiceover to the video that says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”
The caption with the TikTok video reads, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought."
There was much speculation among fans about Will's sexuality in 'Stranger Things' after season 4.
In an interview with Variety, Schnapp had revealed that Will indeed had romantic feelings for the character Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard.
