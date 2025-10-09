New York City Sues Meta, Google, TikTok Over Youth Mental Health Crisis
New York City filed a new lawsuit accusing Facebook, Google, Snapchat, TikTok and other online platforms of fuelling a mental health crisis among children by addicting them to social media.
The 327-page complaint, filed in Manhattan federal court, seeks damages from Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok, accusing them of gross negligence and creating a public nuisance, according to Reuters.
Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda denied the allegations against YouTube, saying it is a streaming service, not a social network where users “catch up with friends.” Other defendants have not yet responded.
The complaint alleges that the companies designed their platforms to exploit youth psychology and encourage compulsive use. It cited data that over 77% of students and 82% of girl spend more than three hours daily on screens, leading to sleep loss and absenteeism.
In January 2024, New York City’s health commissioner declared social media a public health hazard. The city also blamed excessive social media use for a spike in “subway surfing” deaths.
