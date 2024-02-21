Neuralink's First Brain-Chip Recipient Now Able To Control Mouse With Thoughts:Elon Musk
According to Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink, the first recipient of the brain-chip from the startup has successfully undergone a complete recovery.
"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk said in a Spaces event on X.
Musk stated that Neuralink's primary objective is to optimise the quantity of mouse button clicks accomplished by the patient.
Last month, the company achieved the successful implantation of a chip in its first human participant, following approval for human trial recruitment granted in September.
Founded by Musk in 2016, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company aiming to create a seamless brain-computer interface, enabling individuals with neurological conditions or traumatic injuries regain control of electronic devices using their thoughts alone.
OpenAI Can't Register GPT As A Trademark. Here’s Why